Quaker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,791 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications comprises about 8.9% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.18% of Discovery Communications worth $19,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Discovery Communications by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,604 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 554,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,789,000 after purchasing an additional 120,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DISCA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.81. 9,453,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,017. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. Discovery Communications Inc. has a one year low of $17.12 and a one year high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

