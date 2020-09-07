Quaker Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Quaker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 97.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 474,962 shares during the period. American Airlines Group comprises 0.1% of Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quaker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,457 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,685 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in American Airlines Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,661 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.61. 64,936,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,236,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.75. American Airlines Group Inc has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $31.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -18.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

