Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Raised by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,103.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496,561 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up approximately 0.9% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $59,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.89. 2,304,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo Inc has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. BidaskClub raised Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Charter Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

In other Qorvo news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total transaction of $314,028.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,555 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.40, for a total value of $598,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,592,475.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,984 shares of company stock worth $3,007,646. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

