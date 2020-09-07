Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QIWI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Get Qiwi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.20. Qiwi has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $43.78. The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Qiwi will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Qiwi by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qiwi by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Qiwi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.