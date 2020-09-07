Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.24). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 17.25% and a negative return on equity of 246.80%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Puma Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PBYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

In other news, Director Jay M. Moyes sold 9,720 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $92,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,093.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 2,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $27,790.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,304,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,883,262.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,755 shares of company stock worth $384,067 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the second quarter worth $335,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 30.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 108,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at $965,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 729,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The firm has a market cap of $382.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. Puma Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

