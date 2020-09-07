Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th.

PFS opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $901.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $25.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 20.60%. Provident Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

In other news, EVP John R. Kamin sold 4,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,770.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 1,025.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,415 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 605,362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,592,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,886 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,866,000 after purchasing an additional 209,926 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,486.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 196,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 184,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

