Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PRVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provention Bio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Provention Bio has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Provention Bio stock opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.21 million, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.10. Provention Bio has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,500 shares in the company, valued at $853,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Leon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.43 per share, for a total transaction of $30,860.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,349 shares of company stock worth $149,672. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRVB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 1,012.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

