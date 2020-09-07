Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prospect Capital presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $5.03 on Friday. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Prospect Capital had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $240,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 164.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,299,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 809,014 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 863,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 367.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 72,056 shares in the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

