Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Progressive were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGR. Argus lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.54.

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.94. 2,059,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,029,127. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $1,183,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,223,844.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,681 shares of company stock worth $4,327,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.