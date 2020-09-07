Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 2.7% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $137.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,437,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.67 and a 200 day moving average of $120.90. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

