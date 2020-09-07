Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Procter & Gamble worth $347,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $35,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.96. 7,437,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,857. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,429 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,924.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.