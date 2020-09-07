PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price target on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $67.41 on Friday. PriceSmart has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.04.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In related news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 57.4% in the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 480,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 175,176 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after buying an additional 131,785 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 208.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after buying an additional 101,777 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after buying an additional 75,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,554,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,141,000 after buying an additional 61,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

