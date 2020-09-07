PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PPD. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPD from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PPD in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Shares of PPD stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,457. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.65. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a PE ratio of 32.93.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PPD will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

