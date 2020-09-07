PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,471.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $3,471.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,192.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03411222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.26 or 0.02210061 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00470262 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00784901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011776 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00603183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049478 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,620,325 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.