Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 335.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,222 shares during the quarter. Polaris Industries makes up about 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $47,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 76.0% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Polaris Industries by 22.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.23, for a total value of $9,740,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,257,141.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Menneto sold 27,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,977,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 168,016 shares of company stock valued at $18,084,614. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PII traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.70. The stock had a trading volume of 579,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,369. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.96. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.46 and a beta of 2.12.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.70. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.

About Polaris Industries

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

