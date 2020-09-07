Playkey Reaches Market Capitalization of $620,275.74 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $620,275.74 and approximately $25,319.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045150 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $521.61 or 0.05105715 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00034950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052988 BTC.

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,246,944 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

