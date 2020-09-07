Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PLT. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Plantronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Plantronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $13.89. Plantronics has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.44.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.03 million. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 52.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Private Holdings I. L. Triangle sold 4,065,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $53,870,074.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Plantronics by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Plantronics by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Plantronics by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Plantronics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,159,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,429 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Plantronics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.