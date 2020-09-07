Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by Deep Field Asset Management LLC

Deep Field Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,636 shares during the period. Planet Fitness accounts for about 6.8% of Deep Field Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deep Field Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Planet Fitness worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 198.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,052. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25. Planet Fitness Inc has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.67 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

