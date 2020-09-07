Pirl (PIRL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,959.00

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Pirl has a market capitalization of $935,726.91 and $7,959.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 78,756,534 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.