Piper Sandler Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $117.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.07.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $106.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $250,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $95,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,469 shares of company stock valued at $15,979,493. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.