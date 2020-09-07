Piper Sandler Boosts Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $235.00

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Docusign in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Docusign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $222.69.

Docusign stock opened at $216.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.38 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 27.71%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Docusign will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,990.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,903,926.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total transaction of $965,100.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Docusign by 22.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,953,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,410,000 after buying an additional 2,960,349 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,674,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,662,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,558,000 after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 29.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,846,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,027,000 after purchasing an additional 415,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Docusign by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,926,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

