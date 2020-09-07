Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. China International Capital cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CLSA boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $46.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.05.

PDD opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.73 billion, a PE ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.07 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

