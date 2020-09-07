Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Physicians Realty Trust is a REIT. It is a self-managed healthcare real estate company engaged in acquiring, developing, owning and managing healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company’s principal investments will include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers. Physicians Realty Trust is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.69.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 38,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 31.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 753,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 179,782 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 44.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after acquiring an additional 263,729 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.