Phreesia (PHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHR opened at $31.00 on Monday. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PHR. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 4,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $126,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gillian Munson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $141,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,042 shares of company stock worth $2,503,937 over the last ninety days. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

