Phore (PHR) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Phore has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $18,970.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005531 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,954,249 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phore is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

