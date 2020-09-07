Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lowered Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.33. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 21.69%. Equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 384,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 201,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

