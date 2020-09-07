Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

PETS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petmed Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of PETS stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. Petmed Express has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a market capitalization of $616.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $96.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Petmed Express news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 2,152.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Petmed Express by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

