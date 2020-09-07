Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

PRDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Perdoceo Education stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.57. 426,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,526. The firm has a market cap of $938.10 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44. Perdoceo Education has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $20.67.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $789,718.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 12.7% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

