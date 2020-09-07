PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

Shares of PEP opened at $138.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.00. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 847,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,035,000 after buying an additional 123,761 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,683,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,674,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 201.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,634,000 after buying an additional 170,025 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,525,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,748,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

