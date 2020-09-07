Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PAG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 171,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 374,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.70. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.