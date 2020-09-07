PENG Hits Market Cap of $78,411.69 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. PENG has a market capitalization of $78,411.69 and $1.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PENG has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PENG coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,341,304,849 coins and its circulating supply is 7,707,836,486 coins. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng . The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io . The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

