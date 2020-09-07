Pearson’s (PSO) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PSO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered Pearson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of Pearson stock opened at $6.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of -0.03. Pearson has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.0778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Pearson by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 1,417,638 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 102.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 856,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 433,054 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in Pearson during the second quarter worth about $2,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Pearson in the first quarter valued at about $859,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new stake in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

