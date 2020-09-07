Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cim Investment Mangement Inc.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 54.4% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Paypal by 4.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,188,000. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $13.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $191.84. 17,034,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.45. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,891,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at $85,011,854.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $21,474,745. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Paypal from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.63.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.