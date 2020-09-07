Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Lowered by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for approximately 3.1% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $7,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Paypal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Paypal by 344.4% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $13.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. The company had a trading volume of 17,034,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,576,669. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.09 billion, a PE ratio of 88.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $191.56 and its 200-day moving average is $146.96.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,780,710.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $21,474,745 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.63.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

