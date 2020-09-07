Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.44. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

