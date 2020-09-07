Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PDCO. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

PDCO opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.24%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 35.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 704,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 278.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,337,000 after acquiring an additional 412,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

