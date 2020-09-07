Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Patrick Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $54.59 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $69.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,891,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $162,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,418,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,878 shares of company stock worth $3,448,757 in the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after buying an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

