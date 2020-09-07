Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Shares Sold by Logos Global Management LP

Logos Global Management LP lessened its position in Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,900 shares during the quarter. Passage Bio makes up about 1.7% of Logos Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Logos Global Management LP owned 0.76% of Passage Bio worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PASG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 190,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,090. Passage Bio has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Equities analysts anticipate that Passage Bio will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PASG shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price target on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

