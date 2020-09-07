Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 949,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 840,057 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 1.5% of Holocene Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.74% of Parker-Hannifin worth $173,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 64.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at $214,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PH. Zacks Investment Research raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Argus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 9,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.55, for a total value of $2,025,948.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,576,943.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares in the company, valued at $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,766 shares of company stock worth $7,469,508. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH traded up $0.99 on Monday, reaching $207.30. 1,399,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,496. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.65. The company has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

