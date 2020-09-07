Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PANW. Wedbush increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $281.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total value of $530,220.00. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $236,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,950 shares of company stock valued at $16,153,850. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $87,267,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $434,521,000 after acquiring an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $193,798,000 after acquiring an additional 283,710 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,999,000 after purchasing an additional 216,560 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded down $6.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,097. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $125.47 and a 12-month high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.97.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

