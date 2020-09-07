PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $100.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cowen raised shares of PACCAR to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $85.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $49.11 and a 52-week high of $91.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at $847,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $280,530.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,300,018. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in PACCAR by 15.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

