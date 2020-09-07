Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OXM. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

OXM stock traded down $7.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.48 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.33. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.37 and a twelve month high of $80.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $191.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 62.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 63.5% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 6,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

