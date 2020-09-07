Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

OXFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 16.10 and a current ratio of 17.29. Oxford Immunotec Global has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $317.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXFD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 24.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 82,185 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 59.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 144.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 101,900 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.3% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

