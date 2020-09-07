Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OSTK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.20.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -57.12 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. Overstock.com has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s revenue was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,985 shares in the company, valued at $506,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,764 shares of company stock worth $830,082. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 30.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after acquiring an additional 44,674 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 14.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

