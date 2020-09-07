Origo (OGO) Market Capitalization Tops $6.72 Million

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded up 44.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Origo token can now be purchased for $0.0153 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. Origo has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $4.35 million worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Origo has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.54 or 0.05126034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00035079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Origo Profile

OGO is a token. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,516,809 tokens. The official message board for Origo is medium.com/@origonetwork . The official website for Origo is origo.network . The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origo Token Trading

Origo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

