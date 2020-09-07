O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5,918.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 114,870 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $49,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,505,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,651,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,865,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $561,733,000 after purchasing an additional 238,435 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 216,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 106.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 296,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,314,000 after buying an additional 152,879 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $471.01. 479,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $459.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $3.00. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 490.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $420.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 target price (up previously from $475.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.75.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.06, for a total transaction of $6,975,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

