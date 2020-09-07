Orchid Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00003255 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $21.88 million and approximately $12.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00045324 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $523.54 or 0.05126034 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002449 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00035079 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00052783 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,807,277 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars.

