Opus Achieves Market Capitalization of $206,345.36 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Opus has a total market capitalization of $206,345.36 and approximately $22.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Opus has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00118804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00043766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.20 or 0.01708630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00211123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000307 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00168666 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus’ genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org

Buying and Selling Opus

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

