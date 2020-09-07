Omni (OMNI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $534,536.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $4.99 or 0.00048815 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptohub. During the last week, Omni has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar. Omni has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $534,536.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.11 or 0.00470789 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000513 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00011731 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004606 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,045 coins and its circulating supply is 562,729 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

