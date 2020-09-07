Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several brokerages have commented on OMER. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub lowered Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Omeros from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th.

OMER stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. 2,405,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,165,622. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Omeros has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $545.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.66.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 million. Analysts expect that Omeros will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 2.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Omeros by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Omeros by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Omeros by 52.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Omeros by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

